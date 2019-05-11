IMPORTANT: We will NOT BE ACCEPTING CASH for registrations on the day of the event. You are STRONGLY ENCOURAGED to register online in advance to avoid lines on event day. Prices will increase for onsite registrations. If you do choose to register on the event date please bring your credit/ debit card and ID.

Breast Cancer is a disease that affects the lives of thousands of families in the Baltimore area every year, especially in the African-American community. Here’s your chance to make a difference! Join us as 92Q, Magic 95.9, Praise 106.1, WOLB and Spirit 1400 presents the third annual “Survivor Soul Stroll," Saturday, May 11th at Canton Waterfront! It’s an easy, 2.5 Mile walk to benefit breast cancer research and awareness!

Event details and schedule

Radio One Survivor Soul Stroll 2019: 2.5 Mile Charity Walk to Help Defeat Breast Cancer

Canton Waterfront

3001 Boston St Baltimore, MD 21224

May 11, 2019

7:30 Registration / Speaker greets walkers

8:00 Speaker

8:30 Warm-up

9:00 Walk begins