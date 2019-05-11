97a7a6bc c0b3 44e3 9b5b 3b759f0e91c7

Survivor Soul Stroll 2019

Saturday, May 11, 2019
Canton Waterfront Park 3001 Boston Street BaltimoreMD  21224
Survivor Soul Stroll 2019 - Individual Stroll
Survivor Soul Stroll 2019 - Group Stroll
About This Activity

IMPORTANT: We will NOT BE ACCEPTING CASH for registrations on the day of the event.  You are STRONGLY ENCOURAGED to register online in advance to avoid lines on event day. Prices will increase for onsite registrations. If you do choose to register on the event date please bring your credit/ debit card and ID.

Breast Cancer is a disease that affects the lives of thousands of families in the Baltimore area every year, especially in the African-American community. Here’s your chance to make a difference! Join us as 92Q, Magic 95.9, Praise 106.1, WOLB and Spirit 1400 presents the third annual “Survivor Soul Stroll," Saturday, May 11th at Canton Waterfront! It’s an easy, 2.5 Mile walk to benefit breast cancer research and awareness!

Event details and schedule

Radio One Survivor Soul Stroll 2019: 2.5 Mile Charity Walk to Help Defeat Breast Cancer

Canton Waterfront
3001 Boston St Baltimore, MD 21224

May 11, 2019

7:30           Registration / Speaker greets walkers
8:00           Speaker
8:30           Warm-up
9:00           Walk begins

